“It wouldn’t surprise me” – Pundit drops Liverpool transfer bombshell with shock claim

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has suggested that Mohamed Salah might leave Liverpool as early as the upcoming January transfer window.

The claim made by Rooney is going to surprise fans considering Salah signed a new contract in the summer.

The Reds are currently struggling to perform and Salah’s poor form has raised eyebrows.

The Egyptian attacker, who guided the Merseyside club to the Premier League title last season, is failing to deliver this season.

Arne Slot’s team have lost four matches in a row and their latest defeat came against Manchester United at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney thinks Salah could leave Liverpool in January

Salah has long been regarded as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and consistent attackers. Since joining Liverpool, he has broken multiple records and helped the club reclaim domestic and European honours. But this season, signs of strain are more visible.

Rooney remarked during his BBC podcast, as reported by The Sun:

“I just think Salah has played a lot of games over the last few years, and he’s been the main man, and he’s carried that pressure.

“And you’re probably in the top five great Premier League players, in my opinion. I think it looked like it maybe caught up a little bit with him.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if in January, or maybe next summer, if he does leave the club.

“Sometimes you don’t want to admit it but the next thing you know, you’re gone.”

January exit would make no sense for Salah

If Salah does exit Liverpool in January, it would mark the end of an era for both player and club but the claim from Rooney sounds something without substance.

Salah recently signed a new, improved contract at the club and he would want to honour that considering his relationship with the club and the fans.

Also, a mid-season exit would make no sense for the Reds. Despite the poor form and performances so far this season, Salah has shown enough times in the past that he can turn it around and become the leader of the Liverpool attack again.

Liverpool exploring emergency £75 million January move as Arne Slot hits the panic button