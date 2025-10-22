“I have personally heard” – Transfer insider drops exciting Tottenham transfer update ahead of January window

(Photo by Harry Murphy - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is reportedly stepping up plans to sign a prolific new striker in the upcoming January transfer window, putting the North London side in a potential transfer battle with Chelsea for FC Porto’s highly-rated forward, Samu Aghehowa.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Tottenham’s recruitment strategy for January is already in motion, with the club expected to be active in the market as they look to reinforce their attacking options.

Tottenham expected to have a busy January transfer window

As per the report, while the immediate focus involves carefully considering all forward options, with the Spaniard very much on radar, the club are also looking to sign another wide forward.

However, despite earlier reports linking Chelsea with the Porto star, Jones downplayed the Blues’ current interest, suggesting they may have shifted focus following their pursuit of Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Jones said:

“Tottenham are currently in the process of sorting out their targets and, up front, they are having to contemplate the fact they don’t have an absolute goalscorer to rely on. Ideally, it would be Solanke but he keeps getting setbacks.

“So it is one that is on the radar but, because I know they are also very much looking at signing another wide forward, I’m waiting to get an update on just how much they could put into a forward like Samu in January.

“Also, I’m not so sure about the Chelsea links. He is not one I have personally heard that is likely.”

Spurs will take time to consider their forward options for the next window Samu Aghehowa is being linked but Thomas Frank still keen to explore attacking options for the flanks Spurs are expected to be active in January markethttps://t.co/GQmCWcWaC3 — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesSoccer) October 22, 2025

Jones further added that any striker Spurs bring in would have to be a smart-value signing or a player with strong pedigree and proven experience.

“If they were to bring in a striker I think it would have to be a very good value deal or maybe someone with a certain level of pedigree and experience that currently isn’t there.

“Chelsea have definitely tracked him over time but with Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha also coming on board soon, I’m not sure this would be needed.”

Samu Aghehowa’s incredible goalscoring form

Despite the transfer uncertainty, Samu Aghehowa’s on-field performance is why he remains a key target.

At just 21, the Porto forward has displayed an impressive output, netting 27 goals in 45 appearances during his debut season and continuing his hot streak into the current campaign with eight goals in just nine outings across all competitions, taking his overall tally for the club to 35 goals in 54 games.

His towering presence, clinical finishing, and explosive pace make him a perfect stylistic fit for Thomas Frank’s tactical setup at Tottenham, a manager known for his emphasis on physical, hard-working forwards who can lead the line effectively.

Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Porto 54 35 3 Recre Granada 36 18 0 Deportivo Alavés 35 8 1 Total 125 61 4

Porto, however, are reluctant to part ways with their emerging star and are pointing interested clubs toward his £87 million release clause.

That said, whispers around the Portuguese club’s financial situation suggest a deal could potentially be struck for less, particularly if Spurs decide to make Aghehowa their primary No.9 target in January.