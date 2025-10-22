Tottenham and Manchester United target breaks Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo record ahead of potential summer move

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich secured another dominant victory in the Champions League group stage this week, defeating Club Brugge 4-0 to maintain their perfect start under manager Vincent Kompany.

Central to the Bavarians’ relentless success was, yet again, talisman Harry Kane, who netted the opener just 14 minutes into the clash.

This particular goal was more than just another tally; it etched the England captain’s name into history, solidifying the most prolific individual start to a season ever recorded in European football.

Harry Kane makes history beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s record

Kane’s strike against Brugge was his 20th goal across all competitions this season, achieved in a staggering just 12 games.

This explosive start sets a new benchmark in European football, surpassing the previous best times recorded by two legendary figures.

Lionel Messi’s quickest route to 20 goals took 17 appearances, a feat he managed three times during his Barcelona career.

Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo’s most rapid start was in the 2014/15 season, requiring 13 matches.

Kane has continued his incredible goalscoring form for Bayern this season, scored 12 goals in the Bundesliga, 4 in the Champions League, and 4 goals across other domestic competitions.

The 32-year-old is performing at a career-best level, and could easily surpass the 50-goal mark this season at this rate.

Harry Kane eyes Alan Shearer’s Premier League record amid Premier League return links

Despite his success and record-breaking form in Germany, speculation regarding former Tottenham star’s eventual return to the Premier League continues to swirl.

The primary motivation remains the one major domestic record that eludes him: Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal tally of 260.

Kane currently sits second on the list with 213 goals, meaning he requires 47 more to claim the coveted top spot.

Tottenham are said to be in pole position to sign Kane back next summer, but they will face fierce competition from other clubs including Manchester United.

It has been said that the North London club are preparing an €80m offer to bring him back.

The Red Devils have been long interested in signing the England star and remain keen on securing his services, with reports suggesting that they are set to make Kane their top target next season.

While the striker recently indicated his focus is fully all in with Bayern and he could see himself staying past his 2027 contract, his friends and family still see a Premier League return as inevitable.

A clause in his contract is rumored to make him more affordable next summer, suggesting that if Kane secures more major European silverware this season, the time could be right to chase the final, great goal of his career.