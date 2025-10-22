Tottenham fans (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

They have been linked with the 23-year-old in the past as well, and they are tracking his progress. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Thomas Frank wants to add more quality and depth on the flanks during the January window, and the French International is on the Tottenham radar.

Maghnes Akliouche fancies Spurs move

The player has recently revealed that the links with the north London club are “very flattering”. It will be interesting to see if Spurs are encouraged to make a move for him in January. There is no doubt that he’s a technically gifted player with a bright future. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment.

Akliouche had 7 goals and 12 assists last season. Tottenham are eyeing Iliman Ndiaye as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the Frenchman as well. Regular football in England could bring out the best in Akliouche and help him fulfil his potential.

Tottenham move would be ideal for Akliouche

Spurs have an exciting project, and they recently won a European trophy. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons, and the 23-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining them. He would get to play alongside quality players at Tottenham and work with a quality manager, like Thomas Frank.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with Monaco. The French outfit will not want to lose a key player like him easily. They could demand a premium.

Tottenham have the finances to get the deal across the line. They have spent a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether they decide to pursue the French attacker in January now.