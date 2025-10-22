(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to sign the Manchester United striker, Joshua Zirkzee.

The Netherlands International has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Old Trafford. He has been linked with the move away from the English club, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can get the deal done.

West Ham want Joshua Zirkzee

According to transfer insider Indy Kaila, ‘contact has been made’ between the two clubs, and West Ham are hoping to get the deal done. They are in desperate need of a striker, and the 24-year-old could be a useful acquisition.

He will be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League. The move to Manchester United has not worked out for him. He has scored seven goals in 53 appearances for Manchester United. However, he has shown his quality with Bologna in the past, and there is no doubt that he could be a very handy option for West Ham if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

Zirkzee needs to leave

Zirkzee is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Manchester United after the signing of Benjamin Sesko. He needs to leave the club so that he can play more often. The move to West Ham could be ideal. If they can offer him regular gametime, he might be able to regain his form and confidence.

Furthermore, with the World Cup coming up in the summer of 2026, he will look to cement his place in the Netherlands national team as well. He needs to play in order for that to happen.

Leaving Manchester United in January will be ideal for all parties. Manchester United should look to bring an upgrade, and letting the Netherlands International leave the club would be ideal for them.