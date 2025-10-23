Transfer insider drops huge late-night Liverpool update on Antoine Semenyo that will excite fans

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A major update regarding Bournemouth’s explosive winger Antoine Semenyo has been shared online in the late hours of Wednesday night.

There is fierce competition for the player with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all reportedly in a three-way transfer battle for the player.

And the 25-year-old Ghana international has now reportedly made his decision on which club he wants.

Antoine Semenyo wants Liverpool move

Semenyo has quickly become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after attackers, and transfer reports suggest Liverpool are firmly established as the frontrunners for his signature, with the club already contacted through Richard Hughes.

The situation, however, is complicated by Bournemouth’s towering valuation and the involvement of multiple elite clubs.

The Cherries are open to selling the player but for the right price. They reportedly value the player at £100 million for a highly disruptive January sale, with the price potentially dropping to around £70 million in the summer window.

Adding further intrigue is an undisclosed release clause reportedly embedded in Semenyo’s contract.

This clause could allow any interested club, including long-term admirers Manchester United and Tottenham, who are also strongly keen on Semenyo, to secure the player for a fixed, potentially lower price.

But Kaila’s update suggests the final decision rests with the player, and his preference lies squarely with a switch to Merseyside.

Taking to X, Indy Kaila reported: “Antoine Semenyo wants Liverpool. Confirmed!”

Why Semenyo could be Liverpool’s Sadio Mane 2.0

The intense interest from top clubs is driven by Semenyo’s staggering output and profile, leading many to draw comparisons with former Reds legend Sadio Mane.

Semenyo enjoyed a career-high campaign last season, and he has carried that incredible form into the current term, demonstrating a lethal goalscoring threat.

He boasts 6 goals and 3 assists across eight Premier League appearances so far this season, showcasing his development into a truly elite-level threat.

Known for his sheer speed, explosive attacking runs, and relentless pressing, the 25-year-old offers invaluable tactical flexibility.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Centre-Forward 73 12 13 Right Winger 54 13 6 Left Winger 54 10 8

He is capable of playing effectively across the entire front line, on the left wing, right wing, or through the middle as a central forward.

This versatility, combined with his powerful, direct style of play, makes him a potentially perfect long-term fit for Liverpool’s high-octane football.