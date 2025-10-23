“Getting better” – Arsenal legend makes big prediction about Gunners summer signing

Viktor Gyokeres in Arsenal training (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend David Seaman has praised summer signing Viktor Gyokeres for getting better as he’s gone on after two goals against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

The Sweden international arrived at Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon this summer with a big reputation, having scored a frankly ridiculous 97 goals in 102 games in his two years in Portugal.

It’s not been quite as easy for Gyokeres at Arsenal so far, with the 27-year-old managing five goals in his first twelve appearances in all competitions.

Still, Seaman is optimistic about what Gyokeres can achieve, with the former Gunners goalkeeper expecting him to score a lot of goals if he carries on performing as he has.

Viktor Gyokeres backed by Arsenal legend David Seaman

Seaman has been impressed by Gyokeres even when he hasn’t been scoring, praising his work rate and physicality.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by the Metro, Seaman said: “He’s getting used to the team, he’s getting used to his team-mates and he’s getting used to the pace of the Premier League.

Arsenal nearly lost him, now he’s their player of the season – how the transfer window rewrote this Gunners star’s career

“That’s something that a lot of players, especially the foreign guys, when they first come, they find it really difficult to get used to the pace and the physicality.

“As we’ve seen, Gyokeres loves a bit of physical action in there so give him time.

“He is getting better and better, he’s getting fitter and fitter and I’m sure there’s going to be more goals.”

Arsenal set to see the best of Gyokeres?

It was perhaps always a bit unlikely that Gyokeres would hit the ground running straight away after his big move in the summer.

Even many of the best players have initially been slow to settle after moving to a new league, and the English top flight is certainly a big step up from the Portuguese league.

Gyokeres still has a decent return so far and it could be that his brace against Atletico will be just what he needed to give him more confidence to go on and get even more goals.