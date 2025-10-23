(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to pay €20 million to sign the 21-year-old striker.

Gonzalo Garcia to Aston Villa?

Garcia was outstanding for Real Madrid during the FIFA Club World Cup, but he has not had regular opportunities in La Liga. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to develop further. Leaving Real Madrid in January could be ideal for him.

Aston Villa could provide him with the opportunity he needs. He could complement Ollie Watkins in the attack if he joins the Premier League club. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. It could help him develop further. Unai Emery is a quality manager, and he could play a key role in the development of the young striker.

Garcia deal will be difficult

He has a contract with Real Madrid until 2030, and it includes a €1 billion buy-out clause. Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell him, and the release clause reflects how highly they rate the player. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can convince them to sell the striker for a nominal fee of €20 million.

If they manage to get the deal done for that price, it would be a huge bargain for them. Garcia is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class Premier League forward.

It remains to be seen what Real Madrid decides. The young attacker needs more opportunities, and they will need to find a way to accommodate him in the starting lineup if they want to keep him at the club for the long term.