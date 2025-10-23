(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the talented young Leeds United midfielder Sam Alker.

A report via Daily Mail claims that the German club is following the talented midfielder ahead of his 17th birthday, and they could look to make a move for him.

Leeds must keep Sam Alker

Leeds will not want to lose a talented young player like him. They have done well to groom several young players recently, and they are looking to build a formidable squad for the future. Losing Alker would be a blow for them. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are keeping tabs on his development as well.

The player has been offered a professional contract by Leeds, but he has not signed it yet. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The midfielder will not be able to officially sign for a club in Germany until he turns 18. Leeds will be hoping to convince him to sign a professional contract with them.

Alker is a top prospect

Alker is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He is a technically gifted midfielder with vision and flair in his game. He could develop into an important first-team player for Leeds United with the right guidance.

It is no surprise that the German clubs are keen on securing a signature. He would be a solid long-term investment for both clubs. The opportunity to join clubs like Dortmund and Leverkusen could be quite exciting for the young midfielder. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He has been a key player for the Leeds under-18 side this season, and he has been capped by England at the youth level as well. Leeds must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

