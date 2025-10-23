Gabriel Martinelli, Estevao Willian, and Enzo Fernandez (Photo by Alex Pantling, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea players are among the big names to be selected in the Champions League team of the week by Spanish publication Marca.

The Gunners thrashed La Liga opponents Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems one of Spain’s leading papers has credited Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes as the most impressive performers from that game.

See below as the two Brazilians at Arsenal make it into a star-studded XI alongside other big names like Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as well as other familiar faces such as Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and Marcus Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United at Barcelona…

Fermin Lopez is another Barca player to make it in, while other stand-out names are Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool enjoy big Champions League victories

All three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool enjoyed big victories with a lot of goals in their Champions League ties this week.

Mikel Arteta’s men put four past Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in what looked, on paper at least, like it should’ve been the hardest of those games.

Arsenal were superb, however, with Martinelli and Magalhaes among the scorers on the night as they continued their 100% record at the start of this season’s competition.

Chelsea’s young stars also put on a real show as they hit Ajax for five at Stamford Bridge, with Fernandez scoring from the penalty spot, though some might argue that Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian was the real stand-out performer from that game.

Liverpool also got back to winning ways at last, and in some style as well, as they picked up a big 5-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Which of the English clubs will go furthest in the Champions League this season? Can any of them go all the way and win it? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments!