Chelsea want to sign a goalkeeper (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German International is currently sidelined with an injury, but he is expected to return to action soon. However, he’s not a key player for the Spanish champion anymore, and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

According to a report from TBR Football, Barcelona are ready to send him out on loan. They believe that he is good enough to secure a permanent move at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for January move

Graeme Bailey said: “Ter Stegen is expected to be fully fit by December. Indeed, I am told he is not too far away, but he knows there is no room for him at Barcelona – they have already moved on. “Intermediaries have been given the green light to look at prospective moves around Europe, and the Premier League is a destination he would seriously consider. “I am told at this point he is being offered on an initial loan; clearly, Barcelona realise that is a good way to earn a permanent deal. “Chelsea are a fascinating one. We know they are looking to land Mike Maignan on a Bosman, but could they bring in Ter Stegen for six months? Why not? “United, Spurs, Newcastle, and West Ham have been made aware too. “Ter Stegen is world-class, and if there is a chance to bolster your ranks with a player of this calibre for the second half of the season, I think he is a fascinating option for a number of sides in January.”

Chelsea and Man United could use Ter Stegen

Chelsea need an update on Robert Sanchez, who has been underwhelming since joining the club. They have been linked with multiple goalkeepers recently, and signing the German International could prove to be a wise decision.

On the other hand, Manchester United need an upgrade on Altay Bayindir. Ter Stegen could compete with Senne Lammens for the starting spot.

Other Premier League clubs are interested in the German International as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.