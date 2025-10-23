Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz is a target for Spanish champions Barcelona.

The La Liga outfit are looking to add more quality and depth in the full-back areas, and the 29-year-old Colombian has attracted their attention, as per Fichajes. He has been outstanding since joining Crystal Palace, and Oliver Glasner has labelled him as a “very reliable” performer.

Juventus are keen on Munoz as well.

Daniel Munoz asking price has been set

The Eagles do not plan to sell the player any time soon, but they could consider a potential move if an offer of around €30 million is presented. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to pay up. Munoz has been a key player for Crystal Palace, and they will not want to let him leave easily. Barcelona will have to pay the asking price if they want to get the deal done.

Munoz could do well at Barcelona

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has proven himself in England, and he has the quality to do well in La Liga as well. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge. Barcelona or widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite difficult to turn down. Munoz will want to fight for major trophies with them.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal. This could be a golden opportunity for the player, and he will not want to miss out on the move.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and spending €30 million on the defender might be difficult for them. They will hope to negotiate a more reasonable deal. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.