Emile Heskey has suggested that dropping Mohamed Salah and deploying two strikers could be ideal for Liverpool right now.

The Premier League champions have struggled in the attack despite spending a substantial amount of money on quality attacking players. They have not been able to find the back of the net as often as they would have expected. Their chance creation has suffered as well.

Liverpool told to drop Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool striker Heskey believes that Salah is currently struggling, and it would be ideal for Liverpool to drop him and opt for two strikers instead.

They have quality strikers like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Isak has proven himself in the Premier League consistently with Newcastle, and Ekitike has been outstanding since joining Liverpool. Using the two players up front could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack.

Heskey feels that defenders are not used to dealing with two quality strikers nowadays, with most teams preferring a lone forward. Therefore, Liverpool would have more unpredictability about them if they decide to start with both strikers.

Heskey suggests a tactical change

Heskey said to TEAMtalk: “Mo Salah’s not doing great, so he is the one who would be sacrificed. Because when you’re playing Mo, he likes to play high and wide, but if you’re playing two up front, that one can’t stay out there, so he needs to really tuck in. “I think we haven’t seen partnerships for a long time, since probably the 2010s, probably 10 or 15 years ago – proper strikers playing together. “I think that would look really, really good for Liverpool and interesting. “It would pose a different solution and a different challenge for opposition defenders, because they’re so used to not marking two strikers now and only having one to deal them. “If they have two forwards against them, the runs that they make are going to be interesting, because then the defenders will actually have to defend properly.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The two players were handed a start against Eintracht Frankfurt, and they did well. Liverpool emerged with a 5-1 win. It would not be a surprise if Arne Slot decided to stick with the same approach.

