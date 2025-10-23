Liverpool's Alexander Isak is subbed on for Hugo Ekitike (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak for a club record fee from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

However, the 25-year-old Swedish International has not been able to hit the ground running. He has found the back of the net just once in all competitions, and his performances have been mediocre.

Heskey not worried about Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is not worried about the former Newcastle star. He believes that Isak will come good eventually. He added that the Swedish international needs to keep working hard and be strong mentally. He also explained how former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez struggled to live up to the expectations because of his mentality, and Isak will need to stay positive through this phase.

Heskey said on TEAMtalk: “I think he will come good. I just think he needs to keep holding his head high, because one thing he can’t do is let it get to you and put your head down. “We’ve seen it with Darwin Nunez, who, before he came [to Liverpool] was an aggressive player, doing really well, scoring goals. Then he got the energy got sucked away from him. That’s not because of the fans or anything, that’s just your own mental strength that you need to you need to work on. “Isak needs to work on that. He needs to continue to play well, continue to be aggressive, continue to work hard. He’ll get over this little blip, and he’ll find his feet within that system or the way that Liverpool are playing.”

Isak to bounce back?

The striker is currently sidelined with a groin injury he picked up against Frankfurt during the UEFA Champions League clash yesterday. It remains to be seen whether he can return to action quickly.

Liverpool would have expected him to hit the ground running. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he was one of the best players in the country last season. However, things have not gone according to plan so far.

The striker missed the pre-season completely, and that has affected his fitness. It remains to be seen whether he can get back to shape quickly and regain his form.