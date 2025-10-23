Peter Crouch praises Man United star for showing “absolutely massive b******s”

Peter Crouch on punditry duty (Photo by Michael Regan, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has earned big praise from pundit Peter Crouch for the way he’s come back after so much criticism and ridicule.

Maguire has not had the easiest time of it at Old Trafford since his big-money move from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, but he’s still at the club and increasingly seems like an important player for them again.

The 32-year-old has never grumbled or agitated for a move when things got difficult, and he’s now proving his critics wrong with a key role in this Man Utd side.

Maguire scored the winning goal late on in United’s 2-1 win away to Liverpool at the weekend, and Crouch has heaped praise onto him for how he’d handled himself in this difficult time.

Peter Crouch praises Harry Maguire after unfair criticism

Crouch feels a lot of the criticism was unfair and over the top at times, and he singled him out for praise on his podcast.

“I’m just really, really pleased for him,” Crouch said.

“For him to get that amount of grief, it was above and beyond what is acceptable, I think.

“Attacking his family, his personality, the way he looks, everything was wrong about the way he’s been villainised at that club.

“I just think it shows absolutely massive bollocks to consistently to go [and perform].”

Harry Maguire to be rewarded with new Man United contract

According to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, it now looks like Maguire will end up agreeing a new contract with United.

The Red Devils have held talks over keeping the England international, and he’s open to extending his stay at the club.

What a redemption arc this has been for Maguire, and fully deserved!