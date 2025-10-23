Joshua Zirkzee and Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly ready to push to leave the club this January, with West Ham looking like an option for him.

As I first reported here by the Daily Briefing a few weeks ago, there is now increasingly the feeling that Man Utd are also ready to let Zirkzee go after initially insisting on keeping him in the summer.

However, the Netherlands international wants to play more regularly, and he’s now expected to ask to leave Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mirror.

West Ham could be an option for Zirkzee, with the Hammers looking in need of some signings to freshen things up this January after a terrible start to the season.

Joshua Zirkzee transfer makes sense for Man United and West Ham

Zirkzee has struggled during his time at United, despite initially looking so promising at former club Bologna, so it could now make sense for him to move on.

The 24-year-old clearly wants more playing time, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen for him under Ruben Amorim any time soon.

There seems to be little sense in keeping an unhappy player who isn’t going to be used much anyway, so a loan to West Ham looks like a good option for United.

WHUFC will also surely be happy with this outcome, as they’ll be bringing in something different to improve their attack, with a player who’ll also be desperate to make an impression after so much time on the bench, and with a place in the Dutch national team’s World Cup squad to fight for.

United, meanwhile, might also be more easily able to bring in a replacement in attack if Zirkzee goes, and that could leave them looking stronger anyway in the second half of the season.