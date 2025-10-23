Chelsea FC logo and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with the move for the Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old has done quite well since returning to Brazil with Palmeiras. He has 17 goals for them in 46 appearances, and he has to be an asset for the club.

It is no surprise that Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with him. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to get the deal done.

Chelsea and Spurs are not keen on Vitor Roque

Journalist Jorge Nicola has reportedly spoken to Chelsea sources, and the Blues are not interested in the young attacker. He has also added that Tottenham are not considering a move for the 20-year-old any time soon. They have two strikers at their disposal who would be ahead of Roque in the pecking order.

He said on his YouTube channel: “The name is completely ruled out. Chelsea never thought about, nor intends to think about, signing Vitor Roque. Any noise around the forward comes from people close to Vitor trying to give him visibility abroad. Palmeiras are very confident that the £21m invested will keep Vitor Roque here for a long time.”

Palmeiras want to keep Roque

On the other hand, the Brazilian outfit does not plan to sell the player either. They are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term. He is a key player for them, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

The young attacker needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. Moving into a Premier League club might not be ideal for him right now. Roque has previously failed to make his mark in La Liga with Barcelona. He needs to improve further before he is ready to make his mark in the Premier League.