Huge boost as midfielder confirms he will “definitely” stay at Aston Villa amid exit links

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Aston Villa breaking news
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde has revealed that his future lies at the West Midlands club despite exit links.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move away from Aston Villa in the past, but manager Unai Emery was determined to keep him at the club. The Spanish manager fought for his future at the English club, and he is ready to continue with them.

The midfielder has revealed that he plans to succeed with Aston Villa and play regularly in Europe with them. He has no reason to leave the club, and he’s not considering a future away from the English club.

Lamare Bogarde on his future

“I think my future is definitely at Villa. If the manager wants you,” he said on Algemeen Dagblad.

“There’s no reason to leave. My goal? I want to play as much as possible. With the Dutch U21s, in the Premier League, and in the Europa League, also because I think we can go very far there.”

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea FC logo and 'breaking news' banner
Journalist shares what Chelsea sources have told him about links with 17-goal Tottenham target
Liverpool's Alexander Isak is subbed on for Hugo Ekitike
“We’ve seen it with Darwin Nunez…”: Former Liverpool star makes Isak claim after poor start
Report: Chelsea and Man United want to sign “world-class” star who is available in January

Bogarde hands Villa a major boost

Lamare Bogarde during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa
Lamare Bogarde during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Bogarde is a talented young player with a bright future, and he has tremendous potential. He could develop into a key player for Aston Villa with the right guidance. His comments will serve as a huge boost for the club. They need to keep their best young players if they want to build a formidable squad for the future. The 21-year-old could develop into an indispensable asset for them.

The fans will be delighted to see that the young midfielder is ready to stay at the club for the long haul. They will hope that he can play regularly and fulfil his potential with them.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can groom him properly over the next few years. He has the attributes to develop into a regular starter for them.

More Stories Lamare Bogarde

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *