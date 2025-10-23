(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde has revealed that his future lies at the West Midlands club despite exit links.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move away from Aston Villa in the past, but manager Unai Emery was determined to keep him at the club. The Spanish manager fought for his future at the English club, and he is ready to continue with them.

The midfielder has revealed that he plans to succeed with Aston Villa and play regularly in Europe with them. He has no reason to leave the club, and he’s not considering a future away from the English club.

Lamare Bogarde on his future

“I think my future is definitely at Villa. If the manager wants you,” he said on Algemeen Dagblad. “There’s no reason to leave. My goal? I want to play as much as possible. With the Dutch U21s, in the Premier League, and in the Europa League, also because I think we can go very far there.”

Bogarde hands Villa a major boost

Bogarde is a talented young player with a bright future, and he has tremendous potential. He could develop into a key player for Aston Villa with the right guidance. His comments will serve as a huge boost for the club. They need to keep their best young players if they want to build a formidable squad for the future. The 21-year-old could develop into an indispensable asset for them.

The fans will be delighted to see that the young midfielder is ready to stay at the club for the long haul. They will hope that he can play regularly and fulfil his potential with them.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can groom him properly over the next few years. He has the attributes to develop into a regular starter for them.