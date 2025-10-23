(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

La Liga outfit Sevilla are keen on signing the player. He has previously played for them during the 2023/24 season on loan. He has a contract with Leicester City until the end of the season, and he will be able to move on as a free agent in the summer.

Soumare has been linked with Roma as well.

Leicester could sell Soumare

It appears that the Foxes could sell the player in January. According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla were hoping to sign the player on a free transfer at the end of the season, but they could now look to bring the move forward and sign him for a nominal price in January.

He could be signed for a fee of less than €12 million. However, the player might have to accept reasonable wages for the move to go through. He is currently earning €5 million per season at the English club, and Sevilla will not be able to afford that. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old midfielder is willing to accept a cut to get the deal done.

Boubakary Soumare could be tempted

The opportunity to join the La Liga club will be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career. He is not a key player for Marti Cifuentes, and the Frenchman needs to leave. Joining the Spanish club would be ideal.

Leicester City will be hoping to get his wages off their books as well. They will certainly hope that the Frenchman can agree on a deal with Sevilla in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen now, the situation unfolds.