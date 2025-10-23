Liverpool Football Club Champions flags on sale near Anfield. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old came close to joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed in the end.

The defender will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace is willing to sell him in January for a reasonable amount of money. Alternatively, they could lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi

Guehi would be a quality acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. They will need to replace Ibrahima Konate in the summer, and the French International will be out of contract. He has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions, and they need to find a quality alternative.

The 25-year-old Crystal Palace star has proven himself in the Premier League, and he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He could be the ideal replacement for the French international.

Guehi is in demand

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in securing his signature as well. They have held a meeting with his agent, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to move to Germany. Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Florian Plettenberg claims Liverpool are ‘also in the race’.

The England international has been described as an “exceptional” player, and there is no doubt that he is a player in demand right now. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. All three clubs could be an attractive destination for him, and they would be able to offer him the platform to fight for major trophies regularly.