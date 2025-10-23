Journalist claims Liverpool “may push the button in January” and seal big-money signing

Liverpool eyeing moves ahead of January. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Antoine Semenyo, and they could look to make a move for him in January.

The 25-year-old Bournemouth attacker has been exceptional in the Premier League this season, and Liverpool are interested in securing his signature. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and Semenyo would be a quality addition. He is one of the best attackers in the league right now, and he could help Liverpool improve.

Liverpool has struggled to carry the ball forward and beat defenders in one-versus-one situations ever since the departure of Luis Diaz. They have not replaced the Colombian, and they are looking at the African as a potential alternative. Cody Gakpo has done a decent job, but the Netherlands international is not a specialist dribbler, and his tendency to cut inside more often has left Liverpool predictable in the attack. 

Semenyo could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack if he joins the club. 

Liverpool eyeing January move for Antoine Semenyo

Mark Douglas said on TAW: “The story for me this week is that they may push the button in January [for Semenyo]. Liverpool do have a tradition of doing stuff then if they feel like they can get ahead of the game. Salah’s going to the African Nations. Ghana didn’t qualify so Semenyo won’t be going.”

Can Liverpool sign Semenyo?

Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the Cherries to sell the player in January. They will not want to lose their best player in the middle of the season. They will find it difficult to replace him. 

Liverpool might have to come forward with an offer too good to turn down in order to get the deal done. There is no doubt that the 25-year-old is good enough to play for the top teams, and the move to Liverpool could be quite attractive for him. 

