Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination.

However, any move might have to wait until the summer window. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is willing to accept the departure of the French International.

The 22-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and he has the tools to develop into a world-class player. He could be an asset for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal done. Camavinga has been hailed as an ‘extraordinary’ player.

Dean Jones has now revealed to TEAMtalk that there is a very real prospect of him playing for Liverpool or Manchester City in the future. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has been linked with multiple midfielders as well. If they manage to sign a quality replacement, there is no reason why they would not let him leave.

Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool?

Jones said: “I think there is a real prospect of him becoming an option for a Premier League club like Liverpool or Man City if things are not going well for him later in the season, but in Madrid, they seem adamant for now that we are still some way from a decision like that. “The real doubt probably grows once we discover whether they are going for an elite midfielder. “Obviously, Madrid have been linked with Mac Allister at Liverpool, but also Caicedo and Enzo at Chelsea, so there does seem to be intent that could have a knock-on effect.”

Liverpool could use Camavinga

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They need more defensive quality and physicality.

Camavinga could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He could form a quality partnership with Ryan Gravenberch. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions can get the deal across the line.