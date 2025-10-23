“I expect…” – Arne Slot provides update on double Liverpool injury blow

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the injuries to Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong, and it doesn’t sound too good.

For the time being, Slot doesn’t seem that clear on Isak, but the Sweden international had to go off at half time of yesterday’s win away to Eintracht Frankfurt with a groin problem.

Slot then admitted afterwards that it’s difficult knowing how to manage Isak’s fitness at the moment due to the fact that he didn’t play for three months during the summer.

Isak went on strike at former club Newcastle in order to get his move to Liverpool, but it now looks like he’s really suffering from the fact that he didn’t have a proper pre-season.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss added that Frimpong’s situation doesn’t look great, with the Dutch right-back looking likely to be out for a few weeks.

? Arne Slot has provided an update on the injuries to Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong…?? ©?UEFA 2025 pic.twitter.com/ln1x6NRZ6v — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 23, 2025

Arne Slot on Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong injuries

See below as Slot has been quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano giving updates on the Isak and Frimpong injuries…

? Arne Slot: “Alexander Isak had to be subbed off due to discomfort he felt in his groin”. “Let’s hope it’s not too bad. It's such a difficult balance to find with a player that missed three months”. pic.twitter.com/VEUwMMlk0q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2025

??? Arne Slot: “I expect Frimpong to be out for a few weeks with this new injury”. pic.twitter.com/pysSOj1a9q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2025

This is far from ideal for Liverpool at a time when they’re struggling to play at their best, even if last night’s big win away to Eintracht Frankfurt will ease the pressure.

Still, Slot will need all of his best players fit when there are so many games at the moment and when his side have lost four of their last five matches and conceded a lot of goals.

Isak in particular will have been seen as a hugely exciting signing for LFC, but it would be another big setback for him if he had to miss a few games when he’s already been playing catch-up due to not playing or training for so long over the summer.

Frimpong, meanwhile, could have a key role to play at right-back as he’s been brought in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he hasn’t made the most convincing start and could do with more games to get used to his new surroundings.