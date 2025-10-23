“Made a big difference” – Arne Slot told he has to start this underrated Liverpool player more

Federico Chiesa, Andrew Robertson, and Cody Gakpo (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told he needs to put Andrew Robertson back into his starting line up after the strong performance the left-back put in last night.

The Scotland international has found himself down in Slot’s pecking order so far this season, with Milos Kerkez generally preferred in the starting line up since his summer transfer from Bournemouth.

However, there’s no escaping the fact that Kerkez has been a little disappointing so far in his time at Liverpool, and it’s clear that Robertson still has plenty to offer.

Even if he’s no longer at his peak, Robertson performed well last night, particularly with a superb assist for Hugo Ekitike’s goal in the 5-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool advised to bring Andrew Robertson back into the starting XI

See below as the Athletic’s James Pearce suggested that Robertson has shown he deserves more opportunities over Kerkez in Slot’s line up…

That was Andy Robertson’s first Liverpool start for a month and he made a big difference. Pass of the night to create the equaliser for Hugo Ekitike.

“That was Andy Robertson’s first Liverpool start for a month and he made a big difference. Pass of the night to create the equaliser for Hugo Ekitike. Left side looked so much better. Has to be in the line up at Brentford on Saturday,” Pearce posted on X.

The 31-year-old has certainly done his chances no harm, and it perhaps makes it look a bit strange that he was ever dropped in favour of Kerkez in the first place.

Liverpool’s summer signings still look unconvincing

Kerkez is not the only new addition at LFC who’s struggling, with Florian Wirtz also making a slow start (though he got two assists last night, his first of the season), while Jeremie Frimpong has also been below-par at right-back.

Perhaps most worryingly of all, though, is Alexander Isak, who has only scored one goal so far despite looking like a hugely exciting signing in a big-money move from Newcastle.

Hugo Ekitike has done well since joining, but it’s not yet clear why all the other new signings have failed to get going like the club will have expected.