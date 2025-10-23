Sources: West Ham & Villa eye transfer move for Man City star who’s unlikely to sign new deal

Manchester City players celebrating last season (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is understood to be a target for a number of clubs in the Premier League and beyond.

As first reported here in my Daily Briefing exclusive, Kovacic is not in talks to sign a new contract with Man City, and the club are expected to be open to offers to let him go.

The experienced Croatia international is no longer playing regularly for City, and he could get the chance to play more at West Ham or Aston Villa.

Those two clubs are among his suitors at the moment, according to my sources, though there’s the sense that AC Milan could be leading the race for his signature.

Mateo Kovacic to leave Manchester City for AC Milan?

It’s suggested that Kovacic could be keen to be reunited with his fellow countryman Luka Modric at the San Siro, but there is nothing advanced yet on this situation.

In all likelihood, however, Kovacic will soon be leaving the Etihad Stadium.

“There are no talks ongoing over a new contract for Kovacic at City,” one source, who asked to kept anonymous to protect relationships told me.

“The likelihood is that City will be receptive to offers in January. Milan in particular are looking at this opportunity to accelerate a move.

“West Ham and Aston Villa are also interested, but less advanced for now. Same for Villarreal and Real Betis,” they added.

City have other options in midfield now, with Kovacic slipping down the pecking order and surely looking surplus to requirements.

It now surely makes sense for all parties involved if the 31-year-old leaves City this January, and it seems clear he won’t be short of options when it comes to choosing a new club.