Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Netherlands International needs to leave the club to play regularly. He is not a key player for the Red Devils, and it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to leave in January.

According to a report from Daily Star, West Ham United are interested in signing the player. He has not been able to live up to the expectations at Manchester United since the £36 million move from Bologna. He has previously shown his quality with the Italian club, and he could be a useful acquisition for the Hammers if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

Joshua Zirkzee wants to play

The report claims that Zirkzee is worried about his chances of playing for the Netherlands in the upcoming World Cup after Ronald Koeman has informed him that he needs to play regularly at club level in order to compete in the upcoming mega event.

The 24-year-old will be desperate to compete in the World Cup with his country, and leaving Manchester United in January could prove to be ideal. He would be able to get his career back on track with regular football at another club.

Zirkzee to stay in England?

It remains to be seen whether he is ready to stay in the Premier League with West Ham. He has been linked with Italian clubs as well. Returning to his comfort zone might be ideal. He has not been able to adapt to English football, and moving to West Ham might not be ideal.

Furthermore, the London club is currently struggling after a disappointing start, and Zirkzee would benefit from joining a club with a more positive atmosphere right now. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.