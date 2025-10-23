Worrying development as Liverpool star removes all Reds references from X account

Mohamed Salah and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has made the intriguing choice of removing references to the club from his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Egypt international was left on the bench last night by Liverpool manager Arne Slot as the Reds finally got back to winning ways with a 5-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Salah is normally an undisputed starter for Liverpool, but he’s struggled for form so far this season and it seems Slot is now prepared to leave him out of big games.

This perhaps hasn’t gone down that well with Salah himself, with the player removing mention of Liverpool from his X page, changing to a picture of him with his family.

Is this the beginning of the end for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Salah was unbelievable for Liverpool last season, producing one of his finest campaigns for the Reds as they won the Premier League title.

Now 33 years of age, however, it looks like we might have seen Salah’s peak, as he’s not influencing games the way he used to.

Salah currently has just three goals and three assists so far this season, which is far from awful, but still low by his standards.

Just last season, the former Roma man finished with a staggering 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, and it didn’t look like a major dip in form was coming.

Maybe Salah can still turn it around, but even the best players start to fade with age, and if he’s not going to be happy being out of the team then his time at Anfield could come to a surprisingly speedy end.

Salah only signed a new two-year contract back in April, but it will be interesting to see what his situation looks like in January if he continues to sit on the bench.