Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly showing an interest in bringing Elliot Anderson back to the club after his impressive spell at Nottingham Forest.

Anderson, now a full England international after his rise to prominence at the City Ground, was previously on the books at Newcastle as a youngster.

The 22-year-old now looks a lot better than he did at St James’ Park, where he played some first-team games but didn’t quite manage to establish himself as a regular.

According to iNews, the Magpies are now looking into bringing Anderson back, though they don’t have a buy-back clause so he could cost as much as £55m.

Newcastle won’t be alone in Elliot Anderson transfer pursuit

Newcastle surely won’t be the only club chasing Anderson at the moment, with Manchester United also known to be in the market for signings in midfield.

This has seen the Red Devils linked with Anderson and other players by Sky Sports, so this won’t necessarily be an easy deal for Newcastle.

It may be that the player himself might favour a return to his old club, but he might also feel like he doesn’t want to make that step backwards.

One thing’s for sure, and that’s that if he leaves Forest he will surely not be short of options.

For now it seems like it’s Newcastle and Man Utd chasing him, but others could also get involved if he carries on performing at the high level he has been.

Anderson has fully deserved his recent call-ups to the England squad and he’s surely also given himself a great chance of making it to next summer’s World Cup.

If he can perform there, that will surely only see his price tag rise even higher, so Forest have the opportunity to make a big profit here, even if it would be a blow to let him go.