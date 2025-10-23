Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd star sending “very clear messages” over transfer away from the club

Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s loaned-out forward Marcus Rashford has been described as sending very clear messages over his plans for the future.

It seems that Fabrizio Romano feels Rashford is making it obvious that he’s keen to join Barcelona permanently, having left Man Utd to join them on loan this summer.

The England international has started brightly with Barca, showing signs of getting back to his best form after a difficult end to his time at Old Trafford.

It really looks like Rashford just needed a change of scene and a new challenge after things went a bit stale for him at United, so it’s not too surprising to see he has a clear intention of leaving the club permanently.

Fabrizio Romano on Marcus Rashford and Barcelona

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will definitely sign Rashford permanently, but the 27-year-old has surely done his chances no harm after his early-season form for Hansi Flick’s side.

Rashford has contributed five goals and four assists for the Catalan giants, and it seems Romano has suggested there’d be a good chance of them making his move permanent if they remain happy with how he’s doing later on in the season.

Watch below for Romano’s latest on Rashford’s future on his YouTube channel…

“We have to mention Marcus Rashford. Rashford is doing great at Barcelona,” Romano said.

“Rashford is sending very clear messages. His desire to be a Barcelona player is there since January 2025.

“I’ve been telling you for weeks the feeling internally against Barca is that Rashford really perfectly fits the structure they have on the tactical point of view at Barcelona. They’re very happy with all the relationships Rashford has with his teammates as well.

“The reputation of Rashford is something that has to be clarified. He’s really popular in the dressing room at Barcelona.

“So let me say that from what I understand the feeling internally of Basa – and internally means board, management, technical staff – so the manager and those who work closely with Hansi Flick is that if Marcus Rashford will continue like this on every single point of view delivering performances and perfect attitude, he will have very good chances to continue the club beyond this season.”

Marcus Rashford would need to take a pay cut to join Barcelona permanently

However, one key detail in this story, according to Romano, is that Rashford would need to take a pay cut to seal a permanent transfer to the Nou Camp, which is not necessarily expected to be a major issue.

“As I told you already a few weeks ago, the salary had to be reduced for Marcus Rashford in order to be a Barcelona player this summer. So, he had to give up a part of his salary at Manchester United in order to make this deal possible with Barcelona.

“But that’s not going to be a huge problem. That’s going to be a point of discussion, of course, because at the end, salary negotiations are always important for all the players. Not now, not in October, not in November, not in December. So, let’s wait for that.

“The first mission for Rashford is to convince Barcelona, but the start has been very good. And so there is a concrete possibility to see Marcus continuing at Barca beyond 2025 2026 season.”