Samu Aghehowa with his Porto teammates (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs rivalling Chelsea for the potential transfer of Porto’s talented young striker Samu Aghehowa.

The 21-year-old is impressing at Porto and has long been linked with Premier League clubs, even if a move hasn’t materialise for him yet.

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola goes into more detail on this, explaining that Aghehowa has previously held talks with Nottingham Forest, only to decide against the move due to being unconvinced by their project.

The report also mentions Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle, whilst stating that the Spaniard would likely cost big money due to his €100m release clause.

Samu Aghehowa transfer: Will we see the Porto striker move to the Premier League?

Aghehowa looks like he has a big future in the game after an impressive record of 35 goals in just 54 appearances since joining Porto.

It’s easy to see why Chelsea, a club that has excelled in signing so many of the world’ best young players, would have had an interest in him at one point.

Newcastle could also have done well to sign Aghehowa when they needed to replace Alexander Isak in the summer, and they were linked with the Spain international by the Athletic at the time.

Villa, meanwhile, also surely need to make a big statement signing up front after the blow of losing Jhon Duran back in January, and with Ollie Watkins suffering a dip in form and perhaps looking past his best.

Aghehowa looks like he could be just the signing Unai Emery needs to build his attack around, and he also seems like a player with the qualities and characteristics to shine in English football.

Porto surely won’t let him go easily, though, so this will be an intriguing transfer saga to keep an eye on in the months ahead.