Sunderland made many signings during the summer. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Andre Luiz in the coming months.

A report from Bruno Andrade claims that the Premier League is looking to sign the Brazilian attacker when the transfer window reopens in January. The 23-year-old has done quite well in the Portuguese league with Rio Ave.

He has four goals and three assists to his name in eight league appearances, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Sunderland.

Agent pushing super defender to sign for Sunderland

Sunderland could use attacking depth

The Black Cats have started the season well, and they will look to finish in a respectable position. They will not want to come back to the Championship at the end of the season. They need to keep improving the squad to stay up in the Premier League and establish themselves as Premier League regulars.

Luiz has the quality to compete in English football, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for them. The 23-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. The Brazilian could develop into a player for Sunderland if they manage to get the deal done.

Can Sunderland agree on a deal for Andre Luiz?

Meanwhile, Rio Ave paid around €2.2 million to sign the player, and they will look to make a profit on him. Sunderland will be hoping to negotiate a reasonable deal for the player. They have the resources to convince the Portuguese club to sell the attacker. It remains to be seen of the situation unfolds.

Convincing the Brazilian to join the club might not be too difficult. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will have to prove himself in the Premier League.

Report: Several first-team players in line to leave Sunderland in summer 2026