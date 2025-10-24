Sources: €80m star is “one to watch” for Man United to replace struggling duo

Aleksandar Pavlovic of Bayern Munich, plus Man Utd logo and 'exclusive' banner (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Manchester United have a new name on their list of midfield transfer targets, and that name is Aleksandar Pavlovic, as first reported on the Daily Briefing.

The talented young Bayern Munich midfielder has impressed at the Allianz Arena, though there’s plenty of competition in that part of their squad.

This has Man Utd keeping tabs on Pavlovic’s situation in case he decides to look for a move away in order to be given more of a key role.

For now, however, it looks like the Red Devils might struggle to secure the Germany international’s signature as Bayern would want as much as €80m to let him go.

Aleksandar Pavlovic transfer looks ambitious for Manchester United

United could certainly do with a new signing in midfield, and Pavlovic looks like he’d fit the bill.

“United see Pavlovic as one option to replace Casemiro,” one source told me. “Manuel Ugarte is also not seen as a long-term option. A move in January is unlikely, but he’ll be one to watch next summer.”

It’s certainly easy to see Pavlovic as an upgrade on Casemiro and Ugarte, but MUFC won’t necessarily find it easy to get this deal done.

Other names are also known to be on United’s radar, such as Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, but Pavlovic will be an interesting one to watch as well.

The 21-year-old will also have other suitors if he leaves Bayern, though, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also among his admirers.

Where do you see Pavlovic moving to, or do you think he'll stay at Bayern?