Man United asked about surprise Chelsea star in the summer and are still interested

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea’s talented young Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

The Red Devils have a long list of targets in that area of the pitch, which looks like a clear area of weakness after Manuel Ugarte’s struggles, and with Casemiro ageing and looking past his best.

Santos hasn’t had much playing time at Chelsea, despite impressing during his loan spell at Strasbourg, and it seems Man Utd could be surprise suitors for him.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who list Santos alongside the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Conor Gallagher as being on United’s list in that position.

Manchester United first tried for Andrey Santos in the summer

The report also explains that United first discussed Santos during the summer when it came to negotiating Alejandro Garnacho’s sale to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has a lot of competition for places at Stamford Bridge, so it perhaps makes sense that MUFC have looked into trying to lure him away.

Still, talkSPORT claim that Chelsea have no intention of selling Santos, and it makes sense that they’d be wary of letting such a big prospect go to a major rival.

Can Andrey Santos break into the Chelsea team?

It’s not going to be easy for Santos to get regular minutes at Chelsea, though, given he’s up against Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez for a midfield place.

CFC will be cautious, however, about making the same mistake they’ve made before, most notably when they let Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leave as youngsters.

Salah and De Bruyne didn’t get many opportunities before Chelsea let them go, but it came back to haunt the west London giants as they went on to become world class performers for rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Santos could have similar potential, so Chelsea would do well to find a place for him before he gets tempted by an opportunity like United.