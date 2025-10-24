Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is likely to be sold in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, manager Arne Slot does not view him as a key player in his system and is ready to let the Italian International leave. The report claims that Chiesa could be sold in January or at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also claimed that Liverpool could look to keep Chiesa at the club.

Reds cannot lose Chiesa in January

Liverpool are lacking in depth on the flanks, and letting the Italian leave in January would be a mistake. They should look to keep him at the club until the summer transfer window, when they will have more time to replace the player.

Chiesa struggled with injury problems last season, but he has recovered now, and he has impressed with his cameos this season. The Italian is undoubtedly a quality player, and he is highly rated by the Liverpool fans as well. He was recently chosen as the player of the month for September at Liverpool.

Congrats, Fede 🙌 Federico Chiesa is our @StanChart Player of the Month for September 🏆 #Ad pic.twitter.com/9QrZNiwdAg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2025

Federico Chiesa is a quality player

It is still unclear why the Italian has not been able to win the trust of the manager so far. He has shown his quality in multiple roles, and there is no doubt that he could be a really important player for Liverpool if he is given more opportunities.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will need to replace him properly if they decide to cash in on the player. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz, and it will be interesting to see if they can fill the boy left by the Italian.

Mohamed Salah is in the twilight stage of his career as well, and Liverpool might need to invest in multiple wide players at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Italian is unlikely to have any shortage of clubs looking to sign him. He is a quality player who has shown his ability in the Premier League during his cameo with Liverpool. He could be an excellent addition for the right team.