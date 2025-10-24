Fresh Arsenal injury blow as Mikel Arteta reveals key player “hasn’t been able to train”

Arsenal players celebrate during the win at Fulham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a major injury blow for the club ahead of this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week, creating a real sense of optimism among the Emirates Stadium fans.

However, Arsenal are now facing the prospect of playing Palace this Sunday without key defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazil international has apparently not been able to train this week since leaving the pitch with an issue in the Atletico game on Tuesday night, according to Arteta in his press conference today, as quoted on X by journalist Simon Collings…

Arteta says Gabriel is a doubt for Crystal Palace on Sunday: “Big Gabi had to leave the pitch [against Atletico] with an issue. He hasn’t been able to train yet.” — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) October 24, 2025

“Big Gabi had to leave the pitch [against Atletico] with an issue. He hasn’t been able to train yet,” Arteta told reporters.

Arsenal have better strength in depth this season, but can they cope without Gabriel Magalhaes?

Arsenal fans will hope this Gabriel injury isn’t anything too serious, but one reassuring thing this season is that Arteta has a bigger squad and better depth to be able to cope with situations like this.

One slightly underrated new signing this summer was Cristhian Mosquera, the young Spanish centre-back who joined from Valencia.

Mosquera has already had some playing time in Arsenal’s starting line up this season while William Saliba was out for a few games, and he barely put a foot wrong.

He might not be at Gabriel’s level, but Mosquera is more than good enough to fill in for one or two games, though of course AFC fans will hope it doesn’t end up having to be too many more than that.

Arsenal also have other versatile players such as Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori who are capable of playing centre-back if required, but Gabriel has been hugely important for the club in recent years, so they’ll want him back as soon as possible.