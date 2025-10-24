“The next step for him…” – Manager sends clear message to Man United transfer target

Carlos Baleba has been linked with Man Utd (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has sent a clear message to Carlos Baleba amid ongoing transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The Cameroon international has shone in his time in the Premier League, and it’s not too surprising to see there’s been plenty of talk of him possibly moving to a bigger club.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about Baleba being one to watch after Man Utd first looked into signing him in the summer transfer window just gone.

Hurzeler has now addressed the speculation, but simply called on Baleba to show he can take the next step in his career by handling this situation in the best possible way, by continuing to simply focus on doing his best for Brighton rather than being distracted by things he can’t control…

"It's the next step to overcome these rumours" ? Fabian Hurzeler has called for Carlos Baleba to forget about the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United by performing to his best when Brighton travel to Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ySzJyl7ot6 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 24, 2025

“I think it’s the next step for him as a person, as a personality, to overcome these rumours,” the Seagulls boss said.

“In the end, it’s only noise … and for his career in general he has to focus only on the things he can influence.

“He can’t influence the rumours, he can’t influence the noise. He can only influence the things he’s doing on the pitch.”

What next for Man United transfer target Carlos Baleba?

Baleba is surely good enough to play for a bigger club, and United could really do with a midfielder of his profile right now.

The 21-year-old looks like an ideal long-term replacement for someone like the ageing Casemiro, while he’d also surely be an upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte.

Still, Hurzeler is right that Baleba will have to keep on performing at Brighton whatever happens, as it’s ultimately not going to be down to him what happens next.

Unless Baleba really downs tools to try and force a move, Brighton will surely only sell if and when they feel it’s the best decision for them, and it would likely take big money to persuade them.

United won’t come in with that kind of money if Baleba allows himself to be distracted and suffers a dip in form.