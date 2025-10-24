Marc Cucurella of Chelsea and Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the highly rated FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the Bundesliga outfit this season, and he has three goals in the league. He’s highly rated across Europe, and several clubs are keen on him.

Said El Mala is in demand

According to a report from Sport1, more than 10 clubs have spoken to the player’s representatives in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs can get the deal done. They will face competition from Manchester City as well.

The 19-year-old could prove to be a long-term acquisition for both clubs. He has the quality to develop into a reliable Premier League attacker, and the opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea or Manchester United will be attractive for him as well. He would get to compete against world-class players in the Premier League, and regular football in England could help him develop further.

Chelsea and Manchester United have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could play a key role in the development of the 19-year-old as well.

Chelsea and Man United could use El Mala

Both teams need more quality and depth in the wide areas. They have done well to improve their attacking unit this summer, but they could use more cutting edge in the final third. The 19-year-old is excellent when it comes to adding unpredictability to the side and taking on defenders. He could add a new dimension to the Chelsea or Manchester United attacking unit.

The 19-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future asset for both clubs.

