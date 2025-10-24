Chelsea, looking to bring in a quality defender (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Guela Doue from RC Strasbourg.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in the 23-year-old full-back as well. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. They are owned by the same parent company as Strasbourg, and that could certainly give them an advantage in the transfer race.

Chelsea eyeing Guela Doue

Pete O’Rourke said: “I’m sure it’s more than just Aston Villa that he’s caught the eye of. “Doue’s had a very good time at Strasbourg. Impressed again last weekend [17 October] against the European champions PSG in that game as well and has established himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in Ligue 1 right now. “Chelsea are also interested in him. You’ve got Brighton, they’ve been looking at him as well. “So look, there’s going to be a host of clubs who’ll be keeping eyes on Doue’s progress at Strasbourg.”

The French outfit might prefer to sell the player to Chelsea instead of Aston Villa. The Blues have the resources to get the deal done as well.

Doue could thrive in England

The 23-year-old has done quite well in France, and he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League. He could be an excellent addition to Chelsea. They need to add more quality and depth through the defensive unit, and Doue would be a superb long-term acquisition.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the player. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test himself against world-class players in England. It could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will need a quality long-term replacement for Matty Cash. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for the 23-year-old. He would be an excellent addition if they managed to get the deal done. However, convincing Strasbourg and the player could prove to be tricky.