Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the development of the Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani.

The 23-year-old has done quite well since joining the German club, and he has seven goal contributions in eight matches this season. He was outstanding for SV Elversberg last season, and he scored 18 goals.

His performances in the Bundesliga have attracted the attention of top teams, and a report from TBR Football claims that Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in him. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Fisnik Asllani is a player in demand

Graeme Bailey revealed: “Asllani is a player who has massively stood out via analytics, but scouts are also purring about him. “Barcelona have been hugely impressed but they are not alone, the English clubs and others are now fully aware of him and are tracking him now. “Asllani is a name we are going to be hearing a lot more about.”

Chelsea have already invested in two strikers, and it would be surprising if they decided to sign the Kosovo international as well. They should invest in a quality wide player instead.

Spurs could use Asllani

On the other hand, Tottenham are in desperate need of a reliable striker who can find the back of the net regularly. Dominic Solanke has not been able to live up to the expectations, and Richarlison has been very inconsistent. They signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan during the summer transfer window, but he has yet to make an impact at his new club. He’s also expected to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

Asllani could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal done.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the 23-year-old striker. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to compete against world-class players in the Premier League. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Asllani is highly rated within the game, and he has been described as a “guaranteed goal scorer”.

