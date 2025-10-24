Enzo Maresca recently confronted one Chelsea player with strong criticism in training

Marc Guiu in Chelsea training, and Enzo Maresca (Photos by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted to recently confronting striker Marc Guiu during training to tell him to improve.

The Italian tactician, speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano, says he didn’t like the way Guiu was training.

It seems Maresca made it very clear to Guiu that he wasn’t happy with any aspect of his performances in training sessions, but since then the Spaniard has taken that on board and improved.

Guiu now seems to be in with a chance of playing regularly for Chelsea, according to Maresca, as he’s now much happier with how the 19-year-old is doing…

?? Maresca: “We had a chat with Marc Guiu two weeks ago, I said i didn't like the way he trained. He changed it all”. “He was not training well, in all the ways. Since we chatted, he has been top!”. “He’s now ready to start, absolutely”. ? pic.twitter.com/1XXQxF5nzw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 24, 2025

Guiu clearly wasn’t impressing Maresca at first, but his response to the criticism will surely please his manager.

Chelsea fans will hope this can really help Guiu develop into a better player, and fulfil the potential that saw the Blues bring him to the club in the first place.

Guiu first started his development in the Barcelona academy, but he joined Chelsea just over a year ago as one of a long list of the talented young players they’ve brought in.

Maresca increasingly looks like he’s proving himself to be the perfect manager to help these players reach their best, after a few changes made by the owners in recent years.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino all struggled to live up to expectations at Chelsea, but Maresca now seems to be doing a fine job of turning this into a winning project.