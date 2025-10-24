Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the coming months.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2026, and multiple clubs are hoping to sign him on a free transfer. According to Sky Germany, the director of the German club, Max Eberl, has met with the agent of the England International in order to convince him of the move.

Marc Guehi is in demand

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with him as well. It will be interesting to see if the defender is Germany. Bayern Munich could provide him with the platform to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League. It would be an exceptional opportunity for the defender. He has shown his ability in England, and he could prove to be an instant hit in Germany as well.

The German champions need more quality in the side if they want to compete with the European elite regularly. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing a quality defender would be ideal. Guehi is more than just a reliable defender. He is excellent with the ball at his feet, and his distribution skills could add a new dimension to their playmaking as well.

Bayern would do well to sign Guehi

The opportunity to sign a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer will be hard to turn down. It is no surprise that the Germans are hoping to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him.

Apart from being a quality player, Guehi has been a leader for Crystal Palace. His experience, maturity and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for the Bayern Munich dressing room. It remains to be seen whether his compatriot Harry Kane can play a key role in convincing the player.