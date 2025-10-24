Man United keen on midfielder loan but club prefer £35m permanent transfer

Conor Gallagher with his Atletico Madrid teammates (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher as one of their numerous targets in that position.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in the middle of the park as Manuel Ugarte has proven quite disappointing in his time at Old Trafford so far, while Casemiro isn’t getting any younger.

Man Utd are exploring a few different options, but former Chelsea man Gallagher is one of them, according to talkSPORT.

It’s not yet clear who United could make a priority, but there are some ambitious targets there like Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, according to the report.

Gallagher could appeal as he’d possibly be cheaper at just £35m, though United would prefer a loan formula, according to talkSPORT.

Should Manchester United bring Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League?

Even if Gallagher isn’t the most glamorous name in world football, he has shown his quality at various points in his career.

The England international was Crystal Palace’s player of the season when he spent a year on loan there, and he was a bit unfortunate to fall out of favour at Chelsea before moving on.

Gallagher then started well at Atletico but has once again fallen down the pecking order, so it makes sense that the Spanish club are keen to sell.

Whether on loan or permanently, Gallagher surely has what it takes to be a smart signing for United.

MUFC have splashed the cash on players who ended up flopping, so perhaps they’d do well to be careful before going in for more expensive deals like Baleba or Wharton.

Gallagher would be a lower risk and looks like the kind of experienced and dependable player Ruben Amorim needs more of in his squad.