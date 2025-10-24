(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with the move away from Crystal Palace in recent months.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Eagles, and he has been linked with clubs like Manchester United.

Jean-Philippe Mateta contract situation is a worry

The 28-year-old is certainly one of the best strikers in the league right now, and it is no surprise that other clubs are keen on him. Crystal Palace will not want to lose the player in the middle of the season, and a move might have to wait until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, he is nearing the end of his contract (2027) at the London club, and they will be hoping to agree on a contract extension with him. According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace could consider selling him at the end of the season if he refuses to sign a new deal with them.

Why Palace could sell Mateta?

Pete O’Rourke claims: “He’s a key man for Oliver Glasner‘s side. Palace are enjoying a good season themselves, and they won’t want to lose their top striker midway through the season because he will be pretty hard to replace. “Palace have ambitions of their own of progressing in Europe this season and finishing as high up the Premier League table as possible. “Obviously, it’s a bit of a concern for Palace. He’s just into the final 18 months of his contract, and it does seem a new deal is unlikely. He’s in no rush to sign a new deal with Palace. So again, I think Palace might have to revisit this one in the summer. If he’s not going to sign a new deal, that might be one of their last opportunities to cash in on him.”

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can keep him at the club for the long term. He is an indispensable asset for them, and they simply cannot afford to lose a player of his quality.