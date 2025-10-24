New twist in Man United transfer target’s future following agent meeting

Endrick celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans may be interested to hear that Real Madrid forward Endrick has certain criteria in mind as he weighs up a loan move for January.

The Brazil international is considered a top young talent, but he’s struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu, and it looks like he’d benefit from a loan to give him more experience.

I reported earlier this week for the Daily Briefing that Endrick looked most likely to join Real Sociedad due to their strong relationship with Madrid.

However, it seems there’s already been a new twist to the saga as Sociedad have been ruled out, with Endrick prioritising a club playing in Europe.

See below for El Chiringuito’s report on Endrick’s representatives meeting with Real to discuss his situation…

? EXCLUSIVA @marcosbenito9 ? ? "Este jueves ha habido una reunión entre el Real Madrid y el entorno de Endrick en Madrid". ? "Las dos partes han decidido que salga cedido, la idea es que no sea en España". pic.twitter.com/L3qmIZGVPC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 24, 2025

It seems there is no specific club in mind for Endrick yet, but the 19-year-old is said to favour a move away from Spain for the time being.

Man United are also eyeing Endrick so that could be a boost to their hopes due to being outside of La Liga, but the problem is they’re also not playing in Europe.

Where next for Endrick after difficult Real Madrid spell?

Endrick needs to get his next move right after a tough start to life with Los Blancos, and it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer for a final decision.

Football Espana note that there are a long list of other clubs who could be in the mix for Endrick, such as Brighton and West Ham, and big names in Europe such as Juventus and Marseille.

United could do with more depth up front after a slow start to life at Old Trafford for Benjamin Sesko, but it remains to be seen how realistic this deal is for them.