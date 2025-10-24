Fans of Everton gather outside the stadium as flags depicting the Everton club badge. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in improving their defensive unit with the signing of Kojo Peprah Oppong from OGC Nice.

The 21-year-old defender has impressed with the French outfit, and Everton are looking to secure his signature. They have submitted an offer of around €8 million in order to convince the French outfit, as per AfricaFoot.

OGC Nice ready to sell Kojo Peprah Oppong

Nice are open to sanctioning his departure, but they want the defender to stay at the club until the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal quickly.

The 21-year-old defender is reportedly open to the transfer, and a five-year contract is being discussed with the player and his representatives. He could earn €2.5 million per season at the English club.

Oppong is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into an important player for Everton. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. They have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to tighten up if they want to compete at the highest level.

Everton need quality players like Oppong

Everton have been fighting the relegation battle in recent seasons, and they will look to improve. They will be aiming for a top-half finish regularly. They need to improve the squad in order for that to happen.

Meanwhile, regular football in England could be ideal for the 21-year-old Ghanaian. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in England. He has the physicality to thrive in the Premier League, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Everton have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could play a key role in Oppong’s development as well.

