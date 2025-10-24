(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been in disappointing form in recent weeks, and they have lost four matches in a row in all competitions.

They did bounce back with a victory over Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League during the midweek. They will look to build on it and get their season back on track. Regardless, Arne Slot is under a lot of pressure, and there have been rumours about his long-term future at the club.

Liverpool have been linked with their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp return seems unlikely

Pete O’Rourke has now revealed on Football Insider that the 58-year-old manager and the club will not rule anything out, and Liverpool would find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to bring him back to the club if the situation arises.

He said: “I’m sure neither party would rule anything out. Jürgen Klopp had a great time at Liverpool and he’s so well thought of. “It seems he’s quite happy in his role at the minute working for Red Bull and being out of coaching. “Obviously both parties would never say never. And if opportunity came along, it’s probably something the club would find hard to turn down. “But he has said in the past if he was to return to English football, there would only be one club he could go to and that would be Liverpool.”

Klopp has previously maintained that he would only return to English football with Liverpool. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The German manager is currently enjoying his time away from management with a leadership role at Red Bull.

He will not want to abandon their project any time soon. It seems highly unlikely that Klopp will return to Liverpool any time soon.

Liverpool will be patient with Slot

Also, the Premier League champions are unlikely to sack the manager who won them the league title just a few months ago. Even if they struggle in the coming months, Liverpool are likely to be patient with Slot, and they will give him the time to turn things around.