“Like a kid playing against men” – Paul Scholes makes brutal claim about Liverpool summer signing

Arne Slot and Paul Scholes (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has aimed a brutal dig at Liverpool summer signing Milos Kerkez after a shaky start to his Anfield career.

The Hungary international shone at previous club Bournemouth before earning a big move to Liverpool this summer, but he’s been highly unconvincing so far.

Kerkez took on the big job of replacing Andrew Robertson as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, but so far he doesn’t really look up to the job.

Robertson returned to Arne Slot’s starting XI against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League this week, and arguably now looks like he should be starting ahead of Kerkez on a regular basis.

Milos Kerkez slammed by Paul Scholes after poor Liverpool start

Discussing Liverpool’s problems on the Overlap, Scholes weighed in by saying that Kerkez looks “like a kid playing against men” at the moment.

The other pundits also generally criticised Liverpool’s defensive performances so far this season, with a focus on the full-backs.

Jeremie Frimpong joined LFC in the summer as well, coming in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, but he arguably looks more like a winger than a full-back.

Still, Scholes singled out Kerkez for the strongest criticism, and it’s fair to say the 21-year-old needs to improve fast if he wants to keep his place and make it at such a big club.

Liverpool’s summer signings not working so far

Kerkez and Frimpong don’t look at all convincing so far, and Liverpool are yet to get much from their other new signings either.

Florian Wirtz has been poor, only picking up his first goal contributions this week, while Alexander Isak has looked unfit and out of place so far.

The only success has been Hugo Ekitike, but he’s strangely failed to nail down a regular starting place under Slot so far.