“The main thing…” – Arne Slot suggests one theory behind Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool goal drought

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot acknowledges the Liverpool fans
Arne Slot acknowledges the Liverpool fans (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has discussed one possibility behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form and struggles to finish off his chances.

The Egypt international has not looked quite like his old self so far this season, managing only three goals in all competitions , and none in his last six games for his club.

Still, it seems Slot isn’t too worried about Salah, saying that the last thing on his list of problems is concerns about the 33-year-old scoring goals.

The Dutch tactician seems optimistic that Salah will turn things around, though for now he has also suggested that the player might also be finding it harder to keep his usual composure because the team keeps finding itself behind in games.

Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah’s goal-scoring woes

Watch the video clip below as Slot was asked about Salah’s form in his press conference today ahead of the weekend game against Brentford.

The Reds boss said: “It’s so difficult for me to say why this is. I could come up with a few reasons…

“I think in general in football players miss chances. And Mo is a human being as well.

“We’re not used to him missing chances, let a lone a few games in a row, but these things can happen.

“It’s easier maybe to finish a chance if you’re 3-1 up than if you’re 1-0 down, but maybe that’s completely not true for him.

Mohamed Salah reacts to Liverpool's defeat to Chelsea
Mohamed Salah reacts to Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus against Real Madrid
Real Madrid willing to pay €100m to win race for Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd transfer target
Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton and the Man Utd logo
“The next step for him…” – Manager sends clear message to Man United transfer target
Marc Guiu in Chelsea training, and Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca recently confronted one Chelsea player with strong criticism in training

“But I think the main thing is that Mo has always scored goals for our football club, and the last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again, because that’s what he does his whole life and that’s what I expect him to do in the upcoming weeks and months for our club as well.”

It’s clear Salah has the backing of his manager, but he was also dropped to the bench for the midweek game at Eintracht Frankfurt, so he’ll have to up his game soon or else he might find he’s out of the team more often as the season goes on.

More Stories Arne Slot Mohamed Salah

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *