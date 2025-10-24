Ruben Amorim “loves” underrated Man Utd star who’s the “glue” in his team, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Ruben Amorim “loves” what Mason Mount brings to his team.

The former Chelsea midfielder had a bit of a slow start to life at Old Trafford, having struggled for form and also with some bad injuries that kept him out of the team.

Now, however, Mount looks back to his best in a Man Utd shirt, and Neville has praised him as someone Amorim clearly feels he can rely on.

Neville compared Mount to someone like Adam Lallana as the “glue” in the team that can connect everything together.

Mount was a star player for Chelsea for many years, and it’s perhaps not surprising that he’s now having that kind of influence at United after getting over the problems that affected him a couple of years ago.

Mason Mount earns big praise from Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap, Neville praised Mount, saying: “He loves Mason Mount.

“You can tell he wants Mount in with Mbeumo and Cunha. Do you know what I think about Mount? He reminds me say Darren Anderton of Adam Lallana … Ji-Sung Park maybe a little bit. Players who do that ugly bit well but who also connect and glue things.”

Mount has taken some time to get going at United, but this is perhaps a reminder of why the club paid so much money to bring him in from Chelsea.

Other pundits unconvinced by Mason Mount

Neville’s former United teammates Paul Scholes and Roy Keane seemed less sure about Mount.

Keane is not impressed by the England international’s lack of goals and assists, while Scholes said that even a hard-working utility player like Park would pop up with occasional goals during his time at Old Trafford.

