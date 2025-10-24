Oihan Sancet in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly set aside €120m to spend on two signings at the request of manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils had a busy summer bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Senne Lammens, but few at Old Trafford will be kidding themselves that it’s enough.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are now preparing moves for Oihan Sancet and Ousmane Diomande for January.

The report states that Amorim is keen to raid his old club Sporting Lisbon for Diomande, though the Ivory Coast international defender is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sancet, meanwhile, has shone for Athletic Bilbao and is reportedly another key target for United.

What could Oihan Sancet bring to Manchester United?

Fichajes report that Sancet is seen as someone who can bring more creativity and goals from midfield for United.

At the moment, there’s a lot of pressure on Bruno Fernandes to do that for MUFC, so it could make sense to bring in someone to ease that burden on the Portugal international.

United in the mix to sign Ousmane Diomande

Diomande would be another intriguing signing, but it surely won’t be easy for them to beat Liverpool or Arsenal to his signature.

The links with Arsenal are, admittedly, a bit surprising when the Gunners already have William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Cristhian Mosquera as their main centre-backs, meaning there’s really not much room for more competition.

Other versatile players like Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Piero Hincapie can also play there, so AFC will surely have other priorities.

Liverpool, however, would surely benefit from strengthening at the back as Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract, while Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger.

LFC would surely be more tempting than United right now after their success under Arne Slot, and with United still looking like a work-in-progress under Amorim.